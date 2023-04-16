Gaffer For a Day Joseph Parkinson named Connor Ogilvie as his man of the match against Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Well, what can you say about that?

We didn’t deserve to win it, the point was lucky. We were lacklustre, bereft of ideas, I just don’t think we knew what we wanted to do.

Try playing out from the back, that’s not working so give it to Clark Robertson to ping 40-yard passes. That’s not working so lump it forward. That’s not working so pass from side-to-side.

I absolutely hate going to Shrewsbury because I know it’s a game we’re not getting a lot from, they make it difficult, and it was the same on Saturday.

Most of all, after not looking up for Morecambe, John Mousinho stressed this was a massive match – but it didn’t appear as though the players wanted the play-offs.

Anyone stand out for you?

I’m really struggling to name one. Michael Jacobs offered something different when he came on, something we didn’t have for the majority of the game, making us better.

But I wouldn’t like to give man of the match to someone based on 25 minutes, so instead I choose Connor Ogilvie.

He was involved in the equaliser, but also the introduction of Jacobs gave him more opportunities to get the ball into the box and become a threat.

How do you assess this season?

It has been monotonous, it’s boring, it’s difficult to watch sometimes, what a wasted season.

We’ve got a 20-goal-a-season centre-forward and still aren’t capable of reaching the play-offs. How can that happen?

Certainly I hope Colby Bishop stays for next year, I would love him to give it one more season, but I wouldn’t blame him if he looked to leave.

The Cowleys took the flack after a horrendous end to the first half of the season, but they aren’t entirely to blame – the players are equally responsible.

We’ve had two managers and it is basically still the same set of players. And we aren’t going to make the play-offs.

So what would you like seen done this summer?

We have to sign Matt Macey permanently, that’s a given, and keep Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Louis Thompson.

I’d actually like to see 11 new faces come through the door, it needs a clear-out, although it’s the same every year.

I’m undecided about bringing Owen Dale back, there’s a player in there, everyone can see that, but he reminds me a lot of Lomana Lualua.

If the ball comes to him, he either tries to take on too many, doesn’t cross it first time or turns backwards. Perhaps we could turn him into a number 10? Then again, would he be able to change?

Matt Macey – 6

Joe Rafferty – 5

Sean Raggett – 5

Clark Robertson – 5

Connor Ogilvie – 5

Marlon Pack – 5

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 5

Owen Dale – 5

Joe Pigott – 5

Reeco Hackett – 5