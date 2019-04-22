Gaffer: Nathan Thompson’s goal-line block as crucial as Tom Naylor’s Portsmouth leveller 

Gaffer for a Day, Matt Reeder, aged 45 from Harrogate, reflects on Pompey's 2-1 victory over Coventry...

Never easy with Pompey is it?

It was a typical end-of-season fare and we looked nervous and a bit leggy at times.

I was surprised Kenny Jackett didn’t make changes to freshen it up – when he did through the substitutions you could see the difference.

As soon as Coventry scored it gave everyone the jitters, but the sign of a really good side is able to win when not playing well.

We were not particularly good, but found a way to get victory.

You wanted Brett Pitman dropped, didn’t you?

I applaud Jackett leaving him on because he doesn’t do a lot – but can finish.

The manager was probably thinking that if we got a chance, the one person for it to fall to would be Pitman.

If the skipper hadn’t have scored, we would be asking what he was doing on the pitch, he look tired and leggy.

He didn’t do a lot against Burton, and neither when facing Coventry, but can score. If you can carry him and get the goals, then fair enough.

Who stood out for you?

In a first-half when the team was so poor, Nathan Thompson was outstanding, and his goal-line clearance as important as Tom Naylor’s leveller.

He has been steady all season, but since that Wembley goal has really kicked on. He was very good at Burton also and is one of the most underrated players in our team.

I know the defence were torn apart for Coventry’s opener, but they were once again impressive.

We feared the worse when Jack Whatmough was ruled out injured, but Christian Burgess has struck up his old partnership with Matt Clarke and the back five have been excellent.

Automatic promotion still possible?

When Jackett stated eight or nine wins were required, most of us accepted the play-offs were inevitable.

After losing those games in January and February, it’s hard not to think what might have been, but we are still pushing all the way.

If nothing else, we go into the play-offs in form.

I was nervous at Burton and then against Coventry – it will be horrendous at the Stadium of Light!

Craig MacGillivray 7

Nathan Thompson 9

Christian Burgess 8

Matt Clarke 8

Lee Brown 8

Tom Naylor 7

Ben Close 7

Jamal Lowe 6

Brett Pitman 7

Gareth Evans 6 (Ronan Curtis 7)

Oli Hawkins 6 (James Vaughan 7)