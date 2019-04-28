Gaffer for a Day, Ashley Ladd, aged 31 from Gateshead, casts his critical eye over Pompey’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland...

What did you make of that?

A draw was a fair result, I’m not gutted by it.

Funnily enough, Kenny Jackett picked the same team as me, it looked like he actually listened!

I think it worked, we used the channels and wings more, although I could see tiredness in the players’ legs, Tom Naylor in particular seemed tired towards the end.

Afterwards I spoke to some Sunderland fans who thought Craig MacGillivray was the best player on the pitch and love Christian Burgess as well.

They view him as an old-fashioned centre-back who gets the job done – and would love him in their side.

Surely everyone named the same man of the match?

You would like to think so, MacGillivray kept us in the game, pulling off some unbelievable saves.

He’s our best goalkeeper since David James and how he stopped that Charlie Wyke attempt in the first half I will never know.

Without him we could have lost 4-1, there were so many class stops from a player I really rate.

It’s incredible to think that last season he was the second-choice keeper at Shrewsbury.

Did you see the flare incident?

It wasn’t near me but, by all accounts, was thrown from the back of the stand where Pompey fans were and onto Sunderland supporters below, hitting a kid.

I’m not sure whether that’s true or not, but it’s out of order. It’s disgusting, there is no need for it, and a brilliant atmosphere went a bit sombre after that.

Apparently the culprit was pointed out straight away by other supporters, who wanted him out.

Something has to be done about it. I can imagine how I would feel if it hit my son.

So what’s going to happen next week?

I believe – and I think we’ll sneak it into the Championship!

As for Sunderland, they have resigned themselves to the play-offs now, despite having a game in hand like us.

We have to win on Tuesday, while for Peterborough it represents a last throw of the dice for the play-offs. However, we look more professional and disciplined, I think we’ll win.

Then it’s onto Accrington on the last day.

Craig MacGillivray 10

Nathan Thompson 8

Christian Burgess 8

Matt Clarke 8

Lee Brown 7

Ben Close 7

Tom Naylor 8

Jamal Lowe 9

Brett Pitman 7

Ronan Curtis 7

James Vaughan 7