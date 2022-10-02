What were your thoughts on that?

I just think it was an off-day. We hadn't played for two weeks, there were players away on international duty, and it was a big ask to win at a team like Ipswich.

The best team won – and there’s nothing for us to be worried about at this stage of the season.

Ipswich absolutely dominated for the majority of the first half, while we came out after the interval the stronger team with more fight.

But overall they were better than us, we played too narrow and Ipswich constantly exploited that in the left and right channels, partly through Connor Ogilvie in the wrong position.

So how do you see this season panning out?

We've lost just one game – and it’s away at a team that a lot of people expect to finish in the top two. And by one goal.

Gaffer For A Day, Sasha Howe-Haysom, chose Colby Bishop as his man of the match against Ipswich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

So no panic. We’re still winning League One!

If our competition wasn’t as strong I would be serious with that statement, but I look at the strength of teams around us and, in reality, I’m looking at the top six.

We’ve taken too many years to get promoted and it's getting tougher and tougher. Now it’s more of an achievement to go up, far tougher than when Luton and Coventry were around.

Who stood out for you?

Colby Bishop was my man of the match, he showed composure from the spot twice, both pressure penalties with 28,000 in attendance - and even celebrated in front of their fans!

He and Dane Scarlett were getting into the right positions, but we didn't score a single goal from open play, although that was not necessarily all their fault.

Sean Raggett was very solid, you could shoot that guy with a sniper and he would still stand on two feet, an absolute rock, and even beat one or two players on one second-half run.

And Owen Dale has that flair to his game and flights to the end, playing a big part in the first penalty.

What did you make of Ryan Tunnicliffe’s return?

It was good to see him back, although I know a lot who didn’t want to watch him in action!

Having said that, bringing him on for Joe Morrell at that time, regardless of the circumstances, wasn’t the right decision and more worse came out of it than good. The wrong game at the wrong time.

I don’t think he’s better than what we have, but Tunnicliffe’s not necessarily a bad player. At the start of last season I was a massive fan.

But Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery bring something different, especially when Pack is on his game. I wouldn’t put Tunnicliffe in the starting XI.

Josh Griffiths – 6

Connor Ogilvie – 8

Michael Morrison – 7

Sean Raggett – 8

Clark Robertson – 6

Owen Dale – 9

Marlon Pack – 5

Joe Morrell – 7

Josh Koroma – 5

Dane Scarlett – 8

