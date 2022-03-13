Gaffer for the day, Peter Mason, says Pompey's play-off hopes came to an end at Ipswich but believes Sean Raggett deserves a fresh Blues deal and player of the season.

What did you make of Saturday afternoon’s action?

I thought it was a resolute defensive showing.

There wasn’t a lot going forward but when you are travelling to a promotion rival that’s what you’re going to expect.

I thought they cancelled each other out, really, Ipswich ended the game a lot stronger and we were clinging on, which was shown by the time wasting, it was another level.

I think we’d be a lot more satisfied than what they were. But with the Aiden O’Brien chance, he basically skied it from about three yards.

Ultimately, I don’t think either team are going to get into the play-offs.

Ipswich were eight unbeaten before the game, do you feel Pompey were set up to play for a draw?

Early doors, everything was going up to George Hirst and it wasn’t sticking.

They were limited to very few chances through the 90 and there was that great chance which was fired over as well as the Raggett header in the second half, but I think Cowley would’ve been more than satisfied with the point.

Especially with him coming out after the game with the quotes ‘we can’t match them off the pitch but we certainly can on it.’

I think he would be satisfied with that one but I wasn’t overly impressed with Ipswich.

The result leaves Pompey seven points off of the play-offs with 10 games left. Do you believe the top six is still in reach given the games they have coming?

I think the play-offs are too far off now. We are massive outsiders for the top-six.

You look over the course of the season, we’ve had massive highs and massive lows and we’ve gone on runs where everything is looking rosey and then there’s a massive downturn and you go on a number of games without a win.

I don’t think play-offs are a possibility with the squad issues operating with 13 outfield players.

Saturday showed that if both sides really wanted to mount their charge on the play-offs, especially with the other results, nobody really busted a gut to win it.

Who was your man of the match?

I'd probably give it to Sean Raggett. He doesn’t fill you with much confidence when you’re watching him, he’s not the quickest and doesn’t have the best technical ability but he’s got a nous and has a know-how of the game and he somehow finds himself in the right place at the right time.

He’s not the most conventional but sometimes with the unconventional side he manages to pull off the unthinkable at times, really. I don’t think he knows how some things come off sometimes, but he does a great job. He’s Pompey’s player of the season and I’d give it to him now.

Gavin Bazunu - 7

Hayden Carter - 7

Sean Raggett - 8

Clark Robertson - 6

Mahlon Romeo - 6

Louis Thompson - 6

Ryan Tunnicliffe - 6

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Ronan Curtis - 7

George Hirst - 6

Aiden O’Brien - 6

Denver Hume - 6