So what did you make of that?

Burton was the first time I’ve watched Pompey this season, despite having a season ticket and obviously hearing loads about how well they are playing.

I’m manager of AFC Petersfield in the Hampshire League, with our matches on Saturdays, so annoyingly miss a lot of games. I would rather be at Fratton, to be fair.

So after that goalless first half I did wonder what people were on about and was worried. It did occur to me we could lose to the bottom club – or even suffer the manager-of-the-month curse.

As it turned out, it was night and day between halves, thankfully.

Impressed with the second-half showing then?

It was the perfect performance in that second half, we looked a good team and deservedly won the game.

Owen Dale was the man-of-the-match choice of Gaffer For A Day Jordan Hiscock against Burton. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

Burton were understandably lively in the first half considering they had a new manager, while we were slow to the ball, even if we did defend well and Josh Griffiths had nothing to do.

After the break we packed areas higher up the pitch and were far better, although perhaps Burton ran out of steam.

I look at us now and we are a miles better team than last year. Look at our bench now with the likes of Joe Pigott and Josh Koroma – previously we had John Marquis to call upon.

Who was your man of the match?

It’s Owen Dale, easily. If anyone doesn’t say that then they don’t understand football, he was unplayable.

He wanted to get on the ball all the time and, on each occasion, attempted to do something positive, even if it did end up with him being fouled.

You get flair players who don’t want to work hard, but not with Dale, he’s bought into exactly what Cowley wants.

He’s only just started, yet already looks a superb bit of business by Pompey.

Expecting a good season then?

I don’t like to get too carried away, but I don't see any reason why we shouldn't finish in the top two this season, especially with the atmosphere at Fratton Park now.

I probably wouldn’t have said that at the start of the season. Following another massive squad rebuild over the summer, I was concerned over the team gelling.

However, from getting a point at Sheffield Wednesday on the first day of the season, things seem to be going our way – and I don’t think we’re anywhere near top gear yet.

From this point, the play-offs would be a disappointment, and I don’t see anybody to fear in pursuit of that top two.

Josh Griffiths – 6

Connor Ogilvie – 8

Michael Morrison – 7

Sean Raggett – 7

Clark Robertson – 7

Owen Dale – 9

Marlon Pack – 8

Tom Lowery - 7

Ronan Curtis – 6

Dane Scarlett – 7