Gaffer for a day Richard Brook, aged 45 from Roslin, Scotland, gives his post-match thoughts on Pompey's win over Burton Albion.

What did you think of that?

Burton appealed Nathan Thompson handled the ball in the build-up to Matt Clarke's winner for Pompey. Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Pompey have been a team of two halves this season and they got away with it in the second half.

A draw would have been the fair result and if I was Nigel Clough I would be fuming about it. We got lucky.

In the first half we deserved something, but not the second half. It only changed when Ronan Curtis came on.

I was impressed with Burton, they will be gutted not to have got a point from that.



So was it handball from Nathan Thompson?

That has to be the most blatant handball I have ever seen!

I was stood halfway up behind that goal and everyone thought the linesman was going to flag, it was reminiscent of Thierry Henry against the Republic of Ireland.

We were celebrating the goal, but expected the referee to blow, only he didn’t. It looked so obvious, we couldn’t believe it wasn’t given.

That's the one thing you need at this time of year – even if it was a stonewall handball!

Who was your man of the match?

I’ve found it difficult to come up with a man of the match from what was basically a game of two halves – but Christian Burgess gets it.

He had a strong first half and edges it. The rest of them seemed to fall away after the break, I’m not sure why, but at least Burgess showed consistency throughout.

I’ve always been impressed with him, he’s not a typical footballer, he’s an educated man, and has come back into the side without a moan or groan. Good on him.

So what next?

In the preview I said that if anyone drops points at this time of year then they will fall away.

Charlton lost, but I wouldn’t rule them out yet, their manager Lee Bowyer is a talisman.

For us, there’s no point winning at Burton if we don’t get a victory over Coventry on Monday.

If we do that, it’s winner takes all against Sunderland, although I still think it’s in their hands.

Mind you, considering our luck on Saturday, you never know.

Richard’s Pompey ratings...

Craig MacGillivray – 7

Nathan Thompson – 7

Christian Burgess – 8

Matt Clarke – 7

Lee Brown – 6

Tom Naylor – 6

Ben Close – 7

Jamal Lowe – 6

Brett Pitman – 6

Gareth Evans – 6

Oli Hawkins – 7