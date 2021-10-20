Gaffer for a Day, Jay Simister, branded Pompey's performance against Ipswich as 'diabolical'. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Well, what can you say about that?

That was diabolical, I didn’t sleep afterwards because I was so angry.

I suppose if Marcus Harness had scored at 0-0 then it would have been a different game, but Ipswich didn’t even have to play too well to beat us.

As soon as that first goal went in we folded. It was a Pompey performance as bad as I can remember.

You build up for the game thinking about Saturday and not to worry because it can’t get any worse – then that happens.

Something’s not right within the group.

What’s going wrong at Fratton Park?

This 3-5-2 formation doesn’t work and I’ll be surprised if it’s kept for Accrington because suddenly the pressure’s on the Cowleys.

The way they wanted to play with high intensity and pressing seems to have dropped right off and maybe Pompey is a step too far for them.

I would sack the pair of them, but I can't see the owners doing it, despite the awful performances recently and fans singing ‘This is embarrassing’ at matches.

Cowley says he needs four transfer windows. Well the last one didn’t go too well when he prioritised bringing in four central midfielders and no wide player or striker.

Congratulations, these have to be the lowest ratings in history.

No-one turned up, so each and every player deserves -10. In fact, Conor Chaplin gets my man of the match.

I will also give a bit of credit to substitute George Hirst, who ran behind the defence. I’m not actually a fan of us, he’s not the player to give us goals.

As for John Marquis, I’m going to put my neck on the line and say he is one of the worst Pompey players I have ever seen – and I’ve been going to Fratton Park for 11 years.

He is so slow. At one point he had two yards on Toto Nsiala and the guy still caught him up without any problem.

I’d also like to know what is going on with Marcus Harness, who I have never rated. He tore us apart for Burton, now he’s a different player. Is the club too big for him?

What did you make of Conor Chaplin’s reception?

When he came off, I applauded him from the Fratton End. If he had walked around our way, the reception would have been even louder too.

He always put a shift in for Pompey, but unfortunately didn’t fit in under Kenny Jackett so left for footballing reasons, which is fair enough.

I’ll always fondly remember that goal against Wycombe and if he’d been given more games here probably could have been the striker to take us up.

There is just no comparison between him and Marquis.

Gavin Bazunu – -10

Kieron Freeman – -10

Sean Raggett – -10

Shaun Williams – -10

Mahlon Romeo – -10

Lee Brown – -10

Ryan Tunnicliffe – -10

Joe Morrell – -10

Marcus Harness – -10

Ronan Curtis – -10

John Marquis – -10

