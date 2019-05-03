Gaffer for a Day, Simon Reeves, aged 35 from Newbury, looks ahead to Pompey’s final League One match against Accrington...

Accrington have nothing to play for, which is a dangerous one potentially, while we have taken promotion destiny out of our own hands as opposed to somebody taking it from us.

The play-offs are now the focus although, for this final League One game, Kenny Jackett will want a win to bring confidence back and avoid Sunderland and Charlton in the semi-finals.

Victory could put us in line to play Peterborough – and a chance of revenge from Tuesday night.

I wasn’t present, but have seen the highlights. The Brett Pitman moment with Viv Solomon-Otabor reminds me of away to Wycombe in April.

Except, on that occasion, Pitman went through and produced a fantastic finish. You have to wonder why he didn't do the same thing against the Posh instead of passing.

Still, you could say we are making these mistakes at the right time. The disappointment of not earning automatic promotion can be gotten out of the way via this final game.

This should be a comfortable win against Accrington and hopefully a confidence booster for a couple of players, putting us in good shape moving towards the play-offs.

With team selection, I would keep Ronan Curtis, while replace James Vaughan with Omar Bogle.

Curtis needs to play himself into form, he has been so pivotal to us this season and could be the difference in the play-offs with his confidence and fitness back.

Admittedly, he has been below par recently, especially considering how quickly he started the season with the goals and assists.

He didn’t play a full part at Wembley, so will be wanting to get back into form and in that side should we return there for the final.

I am a big fan of Oli Hawkins, but would like him to be nastier, which Bogle can provide us with.

Bogle is not afraid of a bit of rough and tumble, he is strong and physical, while Hawkins must develop more of a nasty streak within him.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Close, Naylor, Lowe, Pitman, Curtis, Bogle.