Gaffer for a day Paul Fletcher, aged 23, from Cosham, gives his pre-match thoughts on Pompey's League One curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury.

I’m speechless we’ve have recruited this summer.

Pompey owner Michael Eisner, centre, with manager Kenny Jackett, left, and chief executive Mark Catlin. Picture: Joe Pepler

Our business last season was good but the owners have put their hands in their pockets and bought some really good players this time around.

You’re guaranteed 20 goals from John Marquis.

When I first saw his name linked, I thought it was rubbish! But when he wanted to move back down south, I wondered whether we’d stump up the cash again after signing Marcus Harness.

We had Brett Pitman who scored 25 two seasons ago but last campaign we missed that sort of goalscorer.

You don’t get promoted without a 20-goal-a-season striker and now we’ve got that.

In terms of the other new faces, Harness was also a great player for Burton. When we played them at the Pirelli Stadium, he tore us apart.

Ellis Harrison is another great signing and Paul Downing, who we sniffed around last season, is another solid defender.

We’ve added to a good side. Although we’ve lost Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe, I’m confident we’re not going miss them as much as I thought we were going to.

The squad looks a lot stronger than last season. This time 12 months ago, you couldn't put a finger on how we were going to do.

I’d be lying if the play-offs would do again – I expect us to go up with the money we have spent.

I don’t care how we get promoted, I’d take it via the play-offs, but I’d also take second place right now.

It’s got to be automatic promotion. Fans will start losing patience if we don’t because we have spent the money.

Peterborough will do very well, they’ve invested wisely.

Sunderland have done some good business but it’s everyone’s cup final when they go there, while Rotherham are the dark horses – they could go up with us.

With the team we’ve got, I expect us to get a really good result at Shrewsbury.

I said that before we signed Marquis and we should win 2-0 or 3-0.