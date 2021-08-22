Gaffer: Portsmouth should go back to the team that beat Shrewsbury for trip to Wigan

Left-back Lee Brown sat out the goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers

How did you feel the game went?

We had a lot of possession and were in control for the first 20 minutes, then Doncaster managed to get back into it.

In the second half, I thought we were on top but it was a shame about the missed penalty.

Their keeper was brilliant, but it was a tame shot from Shaun Williams from the penalty spot.

There is definitely room for improvement.

Who stood out for you? Who was your Pompey man of the match?

I thought Gavin Bazunu was superb.

He made some outstanding saves, while his awareness to open up play and make chances for Pompey is brilliant.

The passing between him and the defenders is good, as is his communication levels.

He’s already proving vital to our four clean sheets so far this season.

What changes would you like to see going forward for Wigan away next week?

I would like Lee Brown restored to the team because he links up well with Ronan Curtis down the left.

It would also be good to have Marcus Harness back in – if he's fit enough.

Ideally, the Cowleys should go back to the team they picked for the win against Shrewsbury.

I think that would be my line-up again.

Player ratings:

Gavin Basumu - 8

Kieran Freeman - 7

Clark Robertson - 8

Sean Raggett - 9

Connor Ogilvie - 6

Reeco Hackett Fairchild - 8

Joe Morrell - 8

Ryan Tunnicliffe - 7

Ronan Curtis - 6

Gassan Ahadme - 7

John Marquis - 8