Gaffer for a Day, John Black, aged 29 from Copnor, looks ahead to Pompey’s Tuesday night clash with Coventry...

I want to leave Anton Walkes out, but wouldn’t play Ross McCrorie at right-back even though he did a good job at Sunderland, so I’m tempted to go with a 3-5-2 against Coventry.

That will allow McCrorie to be the man in central midfield sitting in front of the defence, with Ronan Curtis wide on the left, running all-day long and tracking back.

Then, up front, we would have a strike pairing of Ellis Harrison and John Marquis, you’d have to say we’ve more chance of scoring by playing two forwards.

Dropping Walkes is not a difficult decision, he just hasn’t been up to it. He couldn’t cross a ball to save his life in the last couple of games and was very ropey at Sunderland.

What is a tough choice is dropping Tom Naylor from the 3-5-2 and keeping Ben Close in there. Thankfully I’m only doing this for the paper!

Gaffer for a Day, John Black, advocates dropping Tom Naylor and operating with a 3-5-2 against Coventry. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSportsImage

Close has been banging in some amazing goals, and does seem to go missing at times, but he would get my nod and it’s a good problem to have.

I would also keep Andy Cannon in there, he’s a strong little lad who has been brilliant over the last couple of matches, really impressing me.

Ahead of this game you would hope Pompey have been working on set-pieces, they are professional footballers, they must improve on what we witnessed at the Stadium of Light.

On one occasion in the first half, Curtis hit a free-kick straight out of play, it didn’t get near anyone.

Coventry are a good team who made it hard work for us last season, but I can see us winning it 2-1.

We didn’t disgrace ourselves against Sunderland, a draw would have been fair result, and Marcus Harness is going to be a good player this season.

Pompey: MacGillivary, Burgess, Downing, Brown, Harness, Curtis, McCrorie, Close, Cannon, Marquis, Harrison.