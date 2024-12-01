Gaffer For A Day Jack Chapman chose Nicolas Schmid as his Pompey man of the match against Swansea. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Jack Chapman, aged 31 from Emsworth, assesses Pompey’s 2-2 draw at Swansea...

Disappointed or pleased with that point?

Based on the first half and being 2-0 up, you would be disappointed not to get all three points. Based on the second half, we were lucky to get a point.

It’s a cliche, but it really was a game of two halves. Having said that, upon reflection, I would take the point.

We started a little slowly and grew into the game, but the second half was not up to scratch whatsoever.

It didn’t help with a silly, silly mistake from Connor Ogilvie gifting them a goal in first-half stoppage time.

Who stood out for you?

Josh Murphy did really well, but Nicolas Schmid was the reason why we got the point.

He pulled off some brilliant saves, especially that one from Liam Cullen in the 78th minute. I’m really not sure how he managed that, it was magnificent.

He is really proving himself since Will Norris was dropped. When he was signed, a load of fans wanted to see how well he could do in the first-team - now we know he definitely has something.

You mentioned Murphy - not bad grabbing an assist and a goal.

He also did really well. I just managed to see his goal which put us 2-0 up as I returned to my seat after getting a drink.

You can see the quality and, if I had been Oxford, I would have given every single penny to keep him in the summer. He’s definitely got something, a great player.

Him and Callum Lang together is something special, he knows how to cause problems down that left, while puts in a decent shift.

Murphy is Championship quality, 100 per cent.

What did you make of Colby Bishop’s return to the starting XI?

It was great to see start and, although he didn’t score, he was doing the right things. It was back to the Colby we all know and love.

Obviously we didn’t think he’d get the full 90 minutes and would be taken off eventually, so Saturday was the next step for him in coming back.

He just needs fitness in his legs. Everyone feels a lot calmer when he starts and it was the Colby we know and love winning those headers again.

Nicolas Schmid - 9

Terry Devlin - 6

Regan Poole - 7

Marlon Pack - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 5

Andre Dozzell - 6

Freddie Potts - 6

Matt Ritchie - 7

Callum Lang - 8

Josh Murphy - 8

Colby Bishop - 7