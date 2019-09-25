Have your say

Gaffer for a Day, Adam Tungatt, aged 28 from Watford, gives his assessment of Pompey's 4-0 Carabao Cup third round defeat to south-coast rivals Southampton...

Tough to take?

We actually played well and the final scoreline is hard to take.

We definitely did not deserve to lose 4-0, it was just a case of us being outclassed by Premier League opposition.

The first 20 minutes were brilliant, but where has that been all season?

It does concern me that Kenny Jackett does not seem to have a plan B.

Winger Ryan Williams put in an encouraging display for Pompey against Southampton

We were 2-0 down but he still waited to bring Gareth Evans on.

But we just seemed to lack battlers, we just missed something.

Positives moving forward?

There are certainly positives to be taken despite the defeat.

The fact it was a derby made it even harder to take.

Yet if we had put in that performance against any other team in the Premier League, there would be a lot more positives.

The fact it was against our biggest rivals made it much more tricky to swallow.

How key is the game against Bolton?

If we don't play the way we did against Southampton when Bolton visit on Saturday, I don't see a way back for Jackett.

It's going to be a crunch clash and we have to get the three points.

They have not won a game all season and Jackett will not have my backing if we can't manage to beat them.

Changes for Bolton?

Both Gareth Evans and Andy Cannon have got to come in for the game on Saturday.

Ryan Williams really impressed against Southampton, he now looks like a starter.

If we can get both him and Marcus Harness playing together, we could go places.

My concern is still the fact Jackett does not seem to have a plan B.

Craig MacGillivray 5

James Bolton 5

Oli Hawkins 7

Christian Burgess 6

Brandon Haunstrup 5

Tom Naylor 6

Ben Close 5

Ryan Williams 7

Brett Pitman 6

Ronan Curtis 4

John Marquis 6