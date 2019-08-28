Gaffer for a Day, Rory Murphy, aged 50 from Cosham, previews Pompey’s Carabao Cup trip to QPR...

We need a win following last week’s debacle against Coventry, we cannot have another bad result.

The fans are a bit down, despite Victorious this weekend, and it is back to football. Our confidence needs to be lifted.

I have been watching Pompey for 40-odd years and it was a disappointing result, but we must quickly get it out of our system.

A decent result at QPR can ensure Coventry is swiftly forgotten, we need a massive improvement.

I cannot remember a Pompey back four so disorganised, the first goal was shambolic when they broke and we had one player back. Coventry are super fast up front, we must have known that?

I suppose it’s crazy the team is under pressure, I wouldn’t agree with that, but we need to move on from that 3-3 draw.

I’d bring back Christian Burgess for a start, it was a mistake to hand Sean Raggett a full debut next to Paul Downing, two players who couldn’t pass the ball.

Burgess is a ball-playing centre-back, someone has to take that responsibility, and it was incredibly harsh to drop him after Sunderland, especially considering he didn’t have the worst game.

In contrast, Raggett looked off the pace and had not played for a while, while his distribution was agricultural. You shouldn’t have two centre-backs who can’t pass the ball.

Andy Cannon has to come in, he has good energy and you probably need that in that position, although Gareth Evans had a pretty decent game against Coventry.

The pair of them are lively and energetic so it’s a pick between them – but if we had Brett Pitman’s brain and Cannon’s legs then we would be sorted!

Pitman doesn’t give you the energy and for me isn’t a captain, we’ve needed a skipper for a couple of years now, someone who can pick that team up.

Elsewhere, Kenny has to field his strongest midfield, so Ross McCrorie and Tom Naylor must be the backbone.

I like Ben Close, but he has to do it game after game. He recently scored two great goals, but I’m not sure where he was in the Coventry game.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Downing, Haunstrup, Naylor, McCrorie, Harness, Cannon, Curtis, Marquis.