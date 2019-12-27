Gaffer for a Day, Will Fisk, aged 29 from Crawley, West Susse, analyses Pompey’s 2-0 victory over Wycombe...

Did that add to an enjoyable Christmas, Will?

Ben Close was the man of the match choice of our Gaffer for a Day, Will Fisk. Picture: Graham Hunt

Definitely, we got well on top of Wycombe in the end and, I have to say, 2-0 was a fair reflection of the game.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side did their usual thing of buying free-kicks, running time out of the game and trying to get the crowd flat. They systematically go down to waste time.

But they do come alive in the final third and the fact they had nine corners in the first half alone demonstrates their threat.

That is why they are at the top of the table, yet we made sure they were on the back foot for a lot of the second half.

Who was your man of the match?

A big reason why we won the game was Tom Naylor and Ben Close – and it’s between them.

Close just shades it, though, because of the difference he made with his ability on the ball in a scrappy game and the fact he grabbed the first goal.

He is very clever on the ball, which is sometimes underappreciated by the supporters.

Sometimes they want to watch an Andy Cannon-type player who runs around a lot. However, you must have that end product right.

How do you see this season panning out?

We are definitely on course for the play-offs, but there is still something nagging at me that we won’t reach the top two.

In my heart of hearts, I cannot see Wycombe staying top, and promotion is wide open, everything is so tight.

We have now played four of the top six in a row at Fratton Park, with Rotherham and then Peterborough the most impressive.

However, if we are to go up then we have to start recording wins away from home. I was at Accrington and we were terrible.

What would you do in the transfer window?

I thought Anton Walkes was excellent against Wycombe but we still need a left-back, the loss of two left footers from the side is a big one.

Another to be strengthened is the number 10 role, nobody has made it their own this season.

John Marquis had a spell, but he has been terribly disappointing, if I am being honest.

If we can get that area right to fit in with Ronan Curtis and Ellis Harrison, then we will be there or thereabouts at the top end of the pitch.

Craig MacGillivray 7

James Bolton 7

Christian Burgess 8

Sean Raggett 7

Anton Walkes 8

Ben Close 9

Tom Naylor 9

Ryan Williams 6 (Marcus Harness 6)

Andy Cannon 6

Ronan Curtis 8

Ellis Harrison 7