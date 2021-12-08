What did you make of Pompey’s performance?

I wasn’t there against Harrogate Town but, by all accounts, it was chalk and cheese.

We set the tone from the first minute, not giving Sheffield Wednesday time to settle. We were bang at them and missed some great chances.

It was really a game of two halves. Firstly there was the period before the sending off, when we were all over them, and I can only give the players kudos for that.

Then Massimo Luongo was sent off and we had the opportunity to push forward more – yet didn’t.

So what happened to Pompey after the sending off then?

We had 22 minutes to go for their throat, but were too cautious and it feels like we dropped a couple of points.

Gaffer For A Day Brendon Bone named Shaun Williams as his Pompey man of the match in the goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

We should have gone for the jugular, but stuck with five at the back, which I really don’t understand.

Why not shuffle Kieron Freeman across and push Reeco Hackett further up the pitch? While, with us needing a goal, John Marquis wasn’t given a sniff from the bench.

We were against 10 men and made it easier for Sheffield Wednesday to defend. That’s my only gripe against Cowley – why didn’t we go for it?

Which players stood out for you?

I thought Shaun Williams was a different class, it’s just a shame we never had him 5-10 years earlier. He’s quality.

Closely behind him was Miguel Azeez, who was superb in that position and the pair controlled midfield from the first to the last.

Williams needs somebody with legs alongside him – and I don’t include Ryan Tunnicliffe – otherwise it slows the game down.

He needs to have time on the ball and the way we play with five at the back problem suits him more than a back four.

It’s a pity about his poor set-ball delivery, but it was difficult with the wind, while Marcus Harness was also affected whenever he tried.

What do you make of Ronan Curtis as a striker?

Ever since he’s been at the club he’s wanted to play up front, now he has the opportunity to show what he can do.

However, he flatters to deceive and there is no end product. Forget waving your arms in the air trying to get the Fratton End going, score goals instead.

We know he can finish outside the box, but, when he gets inside it, the blood rushes to his head and he lacks that bit of composure.

Curtis makes all the noises about playing in the Championship, but, I can honestly say, I don’t see anybody giving him the chance.

Gavin Bazunu – 7

Kieron Freeman – 7

Sean Raggett – 8

Connor Ogilvie – 8

Mahlon Romeo – 8

Reeco Hackett – 8

Shaun Williams – 9

Miguel Azeez – 8

Marcus Harness – 7

Ronan Curtis – 6

George Hirst – 8

