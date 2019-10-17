Gaffer for a Day, James Robbins, aged 25 from Petersfield, looks ahead to Pompey’s trip to AFC Wimbledon...

This is a match Pompey must win, we need to do something decisive and look in control of a game, giving fans some positives and optimism going into the second quarter of the season.

I’m afraid this is the most despondent supporters have ever been in the era since the fans takeover.

Why Teflon Jackett is still there I’ll never know, he should have gone at the end last season.

The football is turgid, he has no real idea, it seems the dressing room is not really behind this manager, people aren’t enjoying going to games now and signings have been appalling again.

I am not very positive at the moment, I don’t see how his position is tenable.

If we continue at the same pace, we are on to finish in 13th. We won't get in the play-offs unless something drastic happens.

Some people weren’t celebrating when we got the last-minute winner at Doncaster because they were so embarrassed. I couldn't celebrate either, I was disappointed, and I know that sounds stupid, but I just want Kenny Jackett gone.

This team can play football if coached properly, with a solid manager in charge it can be exciting and can make fans want to go to a game again.

I still go to matches home and away because it’s a good laugh with your mates – you just hope football adds to the experience. You feel you are doing it out of loyalty rather than wanting to see that football.

I think we’ll win at AFC Wimbledon, they are not a a good team by any stretch of the imagination and this will be another tough season for them.

We’ll be optimistic going into this and anything less than three points and being the best side on the day will mean serious questions need to be asked.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Haunstrup, Naylor, McCrorie, Harness, Close, Williams, Pitman.