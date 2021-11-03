Louis Thompson was Gaffer for a Day Jack Chapman's choice as Pompey's man of the match against Cheltenham. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

What are your thoughts on the game?

From the opening six minutes we weren’t brilliant, you could tell Cheltenham were up for it and after their goal it took us a little time to get back into it and build a tempo.

We were definitely better in the second half. Danny Cowley must have given them a rocket, we were fantastic after the break and were creating chances.

Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis were putting balls into the box, it was just that John Marquis couldn’t get to them.

As for the referee, he didn’t have a clue what he was doing at some points.

Which Pompey players impressed you?

I was really impressed with Louis Thompson on his first league start for us, he put in a shift and linked up well with Joe Morrell.

I haven’t seen a lot of him before so didn’t know what to expect, but he really caught my eye and I was disappointed when he came off.

Hopefully Thompson can now use that as a springboard and he is given more time on the pitch.

I’m also looking forward to seeing him and Morrell develop as a midfield partnership, that was very encouraging on Tuesday night.

A rare sighting of Miguel Azeez too.

A lot of people were excited to see Azeez come off the bench and he showed a lot of potential. Many of us want to see much more of him.

We’ve heard rumours of Arsenal recalling him, which would be frustrating, especially if he was then sent back out on loan to another League One club.

In the Fratton End, a lot were talking during the game about the possibility of seeing him in action – so, when it happened, plenty were very happy.

I would now love to see him face Harrow Borough on Saturday. No offence, but they are an inferior team, so let’s see what Azeez can do.

Were you part of the Fratton End which gave Marquis a great reception when he came off?

Yes, I applauded him, he put in a shift, but it’s weird with him. When he gets the bit between his teeth, like he did after scoring against Bolton, he can really go for it.

Tuesday night was more of a recognition of his work-rate, especially after being booed off against Ipswich. No-one applauded when he came to us at the end of that game.

Marquis is very frustrating, he cost us so much money and is a really good player, but it’s not happened for him in two-and-a-half years and we should consider selling him in January.

I also wasn’t particularly happy with him putting his hands over his ears towards the fans after scoring against Bolton. That’s not called for.

Gavin Bazunu – 7

Mahlon Romeo – 7

Sean Raggett – 8

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Lee Brown – 7

Joe Morrell – 8

Louis Thompson – 8

Marcus Harness – 7

Reeco Hackett – 7

Ronan Curtis – 7

John Marquis – 6

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron