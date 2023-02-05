Gaffer For A Day Mark Harvey has named Joe Morrell as his man of the match against Barnsley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How do you assess that?

Of course I would have loved us to get a win, but overall you have to say the draw was a fair result.

But teams getting promotion tend to score goals like Barnsley did, the luck goes with them.

In the second half we were gutsy and went toe-to-toe with them, whereas in the first half Pompey were chasing the game and they were pressing us really hard so we couldn’t get the ball forward quickly.

After the break Barnsley had to drop 10 yards, which gave us more space, and, while it was hugely disappointing to draw, most would have taken that before the game.

Anyone stand out for you?

Joe Morrell has been excellent since returning from the World Cup and he’s my man of the match.

He’s actually been far better since Marlon Pack has played a bit deeper, with Morrell pushed a bit further forward and now looking a threat in the box.

Whereas they previously played alongside each other, Pack drops to the back four to collect the ball and make things happen.

That allows Morrell to find that extra bit of space that creates – and, for me, has been our best player since the Cowleys moved on.

What’s your verdict on the debutants?

At right-back, Di’Shon Bernard got better as the game went on.

He looked like a centre-back in that position when the game started, then in the second half was not quite as focused on attacking and had the left winger in his pocket.

I loved that tackle he made in the second half, right in front of the South Stand, that’s what you really want to do when at Fratton Park on your debut. It was full-blooded and brought a massive cheer!

Paddy Lane showed a couple of great touches, but didn’t really have time to get into the game. Still, he was last season’s League One Player of the Year, so clearly has something.

What do you make of the job John Mousinho is doing?

The team seems to be revitalised, playing in natural positions and, above all else, are going out there and putting the effort in.

I like the fact we’ve got youngsters in there like Ryley Towler and Paddy Lane. Give them time and, with a decent manager and decent coaching, that will be a positive for us.

Mousinho seems to be a very good talker and communicator and, while I loved Danny Cowley, I didn’t have a clue about some of the things he talked about! Mousinho talks the fans’ language.

I was surprised he was appointed, I’d never heard of him before, he never stood out against us as a player, but has a footballing brain, is intelligent, and knows what he wants.

Matt Macey – 7

Di’Shon Bernard – 7

Sean Raggett – 7

Ryley Towler – 8

Connor Ogilvie – 7

Marlon Pack – 8

Ryan Tunnicliffe – 7

Joe Morrell – 9

Owen Dale – 7

Colby Bishop – 8