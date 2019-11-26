Gaffer for a Day, Paul Mellon, aged 47, from Hilsea, previews tonight’s clash with Rotherham...

This season has been very indifferent, we should be much higher in the league, but fair play to the owners for keeping with Kenny Jackett.

Certainly defensively we’ve seemed a lot more solid recently – and I have said from day one that Oli Hawkins looks better as a centre-half.

I know he only returned against Rochdale, but I’ve been impressed every time I have watched him in that role, I don’t think he missed a header on Saturday.

He doesn’t have the pace to be the lone striker and I can see why Jackett goes for his extra height in both boxes.

We’ve changed the team a bit too much this season, we can’t seem to get settled, but football is a confidence game and we’ve now had three straight wins to spark a run.

Against Rotherham, I would like to go with a 4-1-4-1, as I think two holding midfielders at home frustrates everybody. When you move the ball forwards quickly, the midfield are not up with the pace.

Jackett’s regular formation works away from home, we broke really well at Rochdale, but at home should be slightly more on the front foot.

Besides, while John Marquis has done really well in a number 10 role, he was brought in to score goals and I don’t think we have really played to his strengths yet.

He’s a proven goalscorer and I’ve seen quite a few times this season when he has been on the shoulder of the last man, just waiting for a killer pass, only for it to have gone sideways.

I would give Andy Cannon a recall, he has a good engine, is not afraid to shoot and has pace to keep up with play, which leaves Anton Walkes to cover the back four.

Pompey (4-1-4-1): MacGillivray, Haunstrup, Burgess, Hawkins, Brown, Walkes, Williams, Cannon, Close, Curtis, Marquis.