Gaffer For A Day, Ryan Honey, aged 23, from Denmead, delivers his verdict on Pompey’s 5-1 defeat at West Brom...

Well Ryan, what can you possibly say about that?

Toothless, it was a joke. There were 2,492 Pompey fans watching that happen. The supporters gave a really good account of themselves and didn’t deserve that.

For the first half of the first half, we competed really well, probably as good as I have seen us play away from home this season. Then there was that collapse before half-time, which was embarrassing.

I can understand Mousinho making those five changes, but they’re all professional footballers at the end of the day and they must show up when called upon. That didn’t happen.

Freddie Potts earned praise from Gaffer For A Day Ryan Honey after an eye-catching appearance as a substitute at West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s the same old story - capitulation after the first goal. It's a mentality thing, it may be a lack of confidence, but it’s no longer an anomaly. Look at Stoke and Derby, when that first goal goes in, they go within themselves - and it’s not good enough.

I understand it, Mousinho has played the cards he’s been dealt. It may leave us a little short come the end of January, but then we still have the end of the window to try to fix things.

The amount of work that Callum Lang, Murphy and Matt Ritchie get through in our pressing style at Fratton Park is incredible. To continue also asking them to put in all the yards away from home is unsustainable.

You can't do that, you need to make changes - and unfortunately the squad depth isn’t there to cope with that.

Mind you, there will be a lot of pressure on Tuesday night against Millwall. Anything other than a win and questions will again be asked about West Brom and what was the point?

Can you possibly pick a man of the match?

I thought Thomas Waddingham was a nuisance, so he gets my vote.

He came off the bench and did exactly what we wanted him to do. He put himself about a bit, and got a goal, which he deserved for getting into the positions.

It reminded me a bit of when Harvey Blair was chucked in at the deep end for his debut at Middlesbrough in August. Waddingham’s entrance also gave Bishop a much-needed rest.

Debutant Thomas Waddingham scored an injury-time consolation for the Blues at West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Freddie Potts was fantastic too, a breath of fresh air, creative, brave on the ball, someone we can rely on in possession and looking to break the lines.

He came on at 5-0 down and was looking to try to get us back into the game in some capacity.

What positions would you like to strengthen in the remaining transfer window?

Definitely a winger, someone who can replace that Josh Murphy pace when he’s not on the pitch and give him a break.

Also somebody who can play behind the striker and up front as well. I think it’s unreasonable to think Waddingham is competing for the starting spot with Colby Bishop, it would be too much pressure on young shoulders.

For me, it needs to be a striker and a winger before deadline day.

Nicolas Schmid - 3

Zak Swanson - 3

Marlon Pack - 3

Ryley Towler - 4

Connor Ogilvie - 4

Andre Dozzell - 4

Isaac Hayden - 5 (Freddie Potts 7)

Terry Devlin - 4

Christian Saydee - 3

Matt Ritchie - 5

Colby Bishop - 5 (Thomas Waddingham 7)