Your thoughts on that please, George.

We looked good for the opening 10 minutes, then it was awful, then we looked great again in the final 10 minutes.

The midfield was overrun, Joe Morrell needs help, with Charlton more physical, quicker and far more up for it. We were second best in so many departments.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not just on the pitch where it’s lacking, the atmosphere was in fits and starts, I was so shocked. I saw people walk out after 45 minutes, which was sad to see.

Unfortunately, I think it’s a reflection of a disappointing transfer window.

What did you make of Pompey’s January dealings?

Much as I feel for Shaun Williams at the moment, we need a new option in there and – with a certain player available – we could have had a happier fanbase.

Gaffer for a Day, George Sadler, believes Ben Thompson should have been signed to bring happiness to the Fratton faithful. Picture: Joe Pepler

Fundamentally, football is about bringing happiness to the fans. The return of Ben Thompson would have given a real uplift to the supporters.

Just get him in for six months and see how he gets on. Jermain Defoe has gone to Sunderland and lifted them, even though he may be a bench warmer.

Recruit Thompson and you bring joy to our fanbase and give us another option in midfield. If you can’t make the fans happy, what’s the point?

Who was your man of the match?

I would give it to Michael Jacobs, even though he was only on the pitch for 19 minutes.

He is recovering from Covid, yet came on and changed the game, which a lot of fans expected.

Still, it’s quite depressing that, at 50 per cent of his capacity, he was our stand-out player. Jacobs has to start at Oxford United.

To be honest, we have this problem where he probably doesn’t fit into this formation, so basically we are jeopardising our star man for a playing system.

You seem to have strong thoughts on Pompey playing three at the back?

I would like to go back to a 4-2-3-1, I’ve always thought that, and have been doing some number crunching.

We have won 43 per cent of the 15 matches we’ve played with three at the back – yet won 65 per cent of the 10 games with a 4-2-3-1.

Our biggest losses this season have come with a back three, although we did beat Sunderland 4-0 with it, albeit with the weather anomaly which skewed the scoreline.

A lot of players are suffering as a result of formation, Sean Raggett is not a ball-carrying centre back, we need more goals and assists out of Mahlon Romeo.

I would get rid of it.

Gavin Bazunu – 6

Hayden Carter – 7

Sean Raggett – 6

Clark Robertson – 5

Mahlon Romeo – 6

Denver Hume – 7

Shaun Williams – 4

Joe Morrell – 7

Marcus Harness – 5

George Hirst – 5

Tyler Walker – 5

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron