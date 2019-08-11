Gaffer for a Day, Ian Chiverton, aged 36 from Godalming, reflects on Pompey’s 2-0 win over Tranmere...

What were your thoughts on that?

We played really well and, in fairness to Tranmere, they were decent and played the ball around, albeit with no end product.

Every time they got the ball into our final third, one of our players put their foot in. Defensively, we were solid.

Craig MacGillivray had mopping up to do, but no point-blank saves to make.

Although the quality of crosses from our full-backs – Lee Brown and Anton Walkes – was woeful.

Gaffer for a Day, Ian Chiverton, was impressed with Pompey's defending against Tranmere. Picture: Joe Pepler

So are you a fan of Will Ferrell?

Anyone who has kids will have seen him in Elf – and my daughter Abby was impressed he was at Fratton Park.

We could just about see him from our seats in the Fratton End.

I’m not overly bothered by publicity, I would rather be praised for something on the pitch or how we came back from our troubles.

But he’s a big Hollywood name.

Who stood out for you?

Andy Cannon was my man of the match, I was really, really impressed with him, I thought he was brilliant.

He added energy, not allowing their defenders a second on the ball, chasing and putting pressure on Tranmere’s back line.

Pompey fans love that and it was great to hear the standing ovation when he came off, I was quite surprised there was a Fratton end song as well.

I like what I saw from him, although you cannot be just a workhorse in the number 10 role, you need to chip in with goals and assists.

What did you make of Ben Close’s goal?

It was all right, a little tap in!

Seriously, I will be shocked if it doesn’t make our top-three goals this season, it was unbelievable.

Not only in terms of distance but technique in keeping the ball down and not even having time to compose himself. Not many in the league could do that.

You have to be really, really confident in your ability, he would never have tried that at the start of last season.

Your match ratings?

Craig MacGillivray – 7

Anton Walkes – 4

Paul Downing – 8

Christian Burgess – 7

Lee Brown – 5

Tom Naylor – 7

Ben Close – 7

Marcus Harness – 7

Andy Cannon – 8

Ronan Curtis – 5

Ellis Harrison – 5 (John Marquis – 6)