Gaffer For A Day, Will Hahn, chose Callum Lang as his Pompey man of the match against Leeds. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Gaffer For A Day, Will Hahn, aged 53 from Waterlooville, assesses Pompey’s 3-3 draw at Leeds...

Glad to be back in the Championship, Will?

It has been a long time coming and, as an away day, it was one of the best for a long, long time.

There was good banter between both sets of fans in the stadium, it’s a really, really good ground to visit, and it was a great game of football. Absolutely fantastic, so good to be back.

The Leeds fans have been saying on social media it was the best atmosphere at Elland Road for God knows how many years, so it was good we can be part of that again.

Peterborough last season was a special moment, but to go to Leeds expecting to not get anything and leaving with a point - well, I think most fans would be happy with that.

How do you assess the game?

Let’s not kid ourselves, if Leeds had someone who could put the ball into the back of the net, we would have been 3-0 down at half-time.

We played similarly to last year, starting off slowly, but last season we didn’t get punished by teams. This season we definitely will get punished.

Leeds hit the bar three times before scoring, but once we got into the game and started moving the ball around, we looked pretty good. It was a pretty decent performance, it was very gutsy anyway.

Who was your man of the match?

It would have been Marlon Pack, who had a really good game, but for the pressure that Callum Lang was under for the penalty and how cool he was to finish it - and that earlier worldie - it has to go for him.

To be fair, he played well too, he tried to get involved, there was a lot of closing down and pressing, he has been a very, very good January signing and had a big impact.

They were the two that really stood out for us. Just look at the build-up for the first goal, with Pack’s pass to Elias Sorensen.

You mentioned Sorensen, how did he do on his debut?

It’s hard to judge him because we were battered in the opening 10 minutes and were given a lesson in how to pass and move the ball quickly in the Championship.

However, he took his goal very, very well, worked hard, and didn’t miss any chances. I actually don’t think Colby Bishop would have had any more chances in the same scenario.

Sorensen challenged well, he didn’t lose many balls, and it was a very solid start from him.

However, I am concerned we are getting all these injuries at the moment. Silly little knocks in training are putting players out for two or three weeks.

Will Norris - 7

Jordan Williams - 7

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Ryley Towler - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 6

Marlon Pack - 8

Andre Dozzell - 7

Paddy Lane - 6

Sammy Silvera - 6 (Terry Devlin - 7)

Callum Lang - 9

Elias Sorensen - 7