How do you assess that?

It was a very entertaining game to watch, something we were promised under Danny Cowley after being bored by Kenny Jackett.

It’s a real shame because on another day I think we could have won quite comfortably. We would have been good value for the victory.

In the second half there was a handball in the box as clear as day, how the referee hasn’t given it I don’t know, while John Marquis had a bit of a stretch to score with that chance.

I thought Joe Morrell was really good, he got the ball on the deck and played it around. There were definitely some positives as well as the point.

Who was your man of the match?

I have been really critical of Sean Raggett, but under Danny Cowley he has improved somewhat and was the hero against Plymouth.

He has started the season really well. He hasn’t put a foot wrong and been a reliable performer for us, while strong in the air as usual.

I was in the Fratton end right behind the goal for Raggett’s equaliser. He did really well to get to the ball, it looked for all the world the Plymouth defender would hoof it clear.

The central defender has definitely improved. I used to think he was quite clumsy on the ball and he never instilled me with much confidence.

What did you make of the wing-back system?

It worked well and made the game more entertaining, we looked a different prospect to other matches this season.

We were very high up the pitch and were in control. Apart from two breakaways, I was never concerned about Plymouth’s threat.

We played at a fast pace, with a directness, and through intelligent football. There was no hoping for a pass to come off, it looked like we had an idea of what we wanted to do with it.

I would play that system in every game if I could, so I'd like it to stay for Charlton and beyond.

Any problems getting into Fratton Park for this fixture?

Funnily enough, I did. Although it was entirely my fault! I lost my ticket when I left home, whether it was on the train or in KFC, I don't know.

Thankfully, when I got to the turnstiles, I was instead able to scan the QR code on the email on my phone.

Although I know that didn’t work for others, perhaps the older phones. My phone also fitted nicely in the little slot in the turnstile.

Personally, I also didn’t have to queue for long coming in at the Frogmore Road entrance to get into the Fratton end.

