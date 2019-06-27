The trio are put through their paces

Gallery: Portsmouth return to pre-season training

Check out pictures from Pompey’s first pre-season training session. 

Kenny Jackett’s troops reported for duty at their Roko base this morning following their summer break. 

Linked up with his Pompey team-mates amid speculation over his future

1. Jamal Lowe

The striker is on trial with Pompey after departing Luton

2. Aaron Jarvis

Linked up with his Pompey team-mates for the first time following his free transfer from Shrewsbury

3. James Bolton

The striker moved to Pompey for a fee believed to be around 450,000

4. Ellis Harrison

