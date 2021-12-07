GAME ON: Portsmouth clash with Sheffield Wednesday survives Storm Barra threat
Pompey’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday has been given the green light.
Following a Fratton Park pitch inspection just before 6.30pm and consultation with both managers, referee Sam Purkiss has declared the League One encounter able to take place.
Storm Barra had hit the south coast earlier in the day, with torrential pain and flooding in some parts of the city, including on Eastern Road.
That sparked concerns the Sky televised match could be called off – yet those fears were eventually allayed.
With the ball rolling freely on the Fratton Park turf and rain holding off for several hours, Purkiss decided the fixture could be fulfilled.
Pompey are aiming for their fifth straight League One victory.
