Gavin Bazunu was one of four players to join Pompey on loan from the Premier League in the summer. Picture: Jason Brown

Managers from across the division eyed the top tier as a source of young, hungry players who could improve their squads for the season ahead while on loan.

So the Blues were no exception as up-and-coming, talented youngsters arrived on the south coast from Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester, and Norwich respectively.

However, only Gavin Bazunu, who joined from the current Premier League champions, has enjoyed a successful loan period in PO4 to date, as Miguel Azeez, George Hirst, and Gassan Ahadme have all struggled to make an impact.

Age: 21, Position: CM, Parent Club: Leicester City. Picture: Getty Images

Yet this has been a worrying trend across League One this term, with the levels of success enjoyed by these loanees varying across division.

Click through to see who from the Premier League has made the most loan appearances in League One this term and where Pompey’s own rank.

Age: 21, Position: CB, Parent Club: West Ham, Appearances: 2. Picture: Getty Images

Age: 21 Position: CB, Parent Club: Everton, Appearances: 1. (PhotoYASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: LM, Parent Club: Norwich, Appearances: 4 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: CM, Parent Club: Arsenal, Appearances 1. Picture - PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Age: 18, Position: ST, Parent Club: Aston Villa, Appearances: 2. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Age: 22, Position: ST, Parent Club: Leicester City, Appearances: 8. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Age: 23, Position: ST, Parent club: Everton, Appearances: 4. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Age: 22, Position: ST, Parent Club: Burnley, Appearances: 6. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: ST, Parent club: Norwich, Appearances: 4. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Age: 19, Position: RM, Parent club: Man City, Appearances: 3. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Age: 25, Position: GK, Parent club: Brighton, Appearances: 3. Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: CM, Parent club: Watford, Appearances: 3. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: ST, Parent club: Leeds, Appearances: 9. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: CM, Parent club: Brighton, Appearances: 7. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Age: 22, Position: ST, Parent club: Southampton, Appearances: 10. (Photo by Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images)

Age:, 23, Position: LM, Parent club: West Ham, Appearances: 12. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Age: 22, Position: CM, Parent club: Newcastle, Appearances: 5. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: ST, Parent club: Watford, Appearances: 11. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: CM, Parent club: Wolves, Appearances: 10. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Age: 21, Position: CM, Parent club: Leicester, Appearances: 6. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: LM, Parent club: Tottenham, Appearances: 7 appearances. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: CM, Parent club: Norwich, Appearances: 11 appearances. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: CB, Parent club: Watford, Appearances: 8. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Age: 21, Position: CM, Parent club: Leeds, Appearances: 11. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Age: 18, Position: ST, Parent club: Watford, Appearances: 13. Pictured above: Richie Wellens. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: ST, Parent club: Brentford, Appearances: 14. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: CM, Parent club: Arsenal, Appearances: 12. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: GK, Parent club: Manchester City. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: CM, Parent club: Manchester City, Appearances: 13. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: RB, Parent club: Chelsea, Appearances: 13. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: RB, Parent club: Southampton, Appearances: 12. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: ST, Parent club: Tottenham, Appearances: 13. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Age: 20, Position: CM, Parent club: Manchester United Appearances: 12. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Age: 17, Position: CB, Parent club: Manchester City, Appearances: 12. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Age: 24, Position: GK, Parent club: Burnley, Appearances: 12. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Age: 22, Position: CB, Parent club: Norwich, Appearances: 12. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Age: 21, Position: CB, Parent club: Newcastle, Appearances: 13. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Age: 19, Position: GK, Manchester City, Appearances 13. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Age: 22, Position: GK, Parent club: Watford, Appearances: 14. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)