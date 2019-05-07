Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on the club’s ticket allocation for their play-off semi-final first-leg game against Sunderland.

The Blues have been given 2,000 tickets for the game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (7.30pm kick off).

That’s significantly less than what was provided for the recent league encounter on Wearside, with 3,222 fans from the south coast making the long trek north for the 1-1 draw on April 27.

During that game, one Pompey fan was arrested after a flare was thrown from the away end after Jamal Lowe scored for the visitors.

And it’s understood the reduced allocation for Saturday’s game is a direct consequence of that pyrotechnic which landed in Sunderland’s family section.

That decision hasn’t gone down well with sections of the Fratton faithful, despite them condemning the actions of the Stadium of Light culprit.

And many believe the Black Cats are using the issue to gain an advantage over Kenny Jackett’s side for the first-leg game, hoping Pompey employ a similar tactic for the second leg at Fratton Park on Thursday, May 16 (7.45pm).

Here’s a selection of the views expressed by supporters on our Facebook page and at portsmouth.co.uk.

Graham Underwood: Its gamesmanship at best.

3000 of us out sang 37,000 of the quiet as a mouse Sunderland supporters a few weeks back.

They don’t want the same again. They did the same in the Checkatrade cup against Newcastle.

They may have a bigger fan base but WE have the loudest and they don’t like that.

Andrew Boyes: Any excuse to gain a advantage!

Julian Parrett: It was one stupid idiot. Pompey fans are good. Cut there allocation to nil for the Fratton game.

Peter West: This wouldn't be a talking point if that Moron hadn't chucked a smoke bomb into the home supporters.

Hope he's never allowed to set foot in a football stadium again.

Caroline Peters: I’m sure the Pompey fans will still out sing Sunderland fans!

Matt Davies: I doubt it was anything to do with the one ‘fan’ and his flare.

They want to make the play-off first leg as quiet as possible to suit them.

Steve Wild: Reduce Sunderland’s allocation and sell the extra tickets to Pompey fans in the Milton End.

Andrew Dowie: Reduce Sunderland’s allocation to the minimum allowance at FP and bump the price up to £35.

Richard Storey: This is cobblers, hiding behind an isolated incident.

We must ensure that the least amount of Mackems possible are allowed on the boiler maker's hump for the 2nd leg .

Stephen Waddilove: Real reason – they know when we turn up in numbers we can impact the game.

Karl Houghton: Best thing is... they can’t even fill out there stadium last time. So it will be even more empty now.

Dave Birch: Then give them the minimum allocation as well, we’re only talking about £1600 on ticket sales, it’s not going to break the bank is it!!!

Joe Parsons: Do the same then at Fratton seeing as our ground is smaller.