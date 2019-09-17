Gareth Evans told of his disappointments after Pompey’s draw with Burton but admitted: There are some positives to take forward.

Brett Pitman’s last-gasp penalty rescued the Blues a draw against 10-man Albion at Fratton Park.

Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s men fell foul of a sluggish start, conceding twice within the opening seven minutes.

John-Joe O’Toole was sent off midway through the first half, although Pompey were unable to fully make their numerical advantage count.

Ronan Curtis reduced the deficit before half-time but it took a stoppage-time penalty from Pitman to salvage a result.

Evans, who an excellent impact after coming on as a substitute at the interval, felt the Blues should have been picking up a success before kick-off.

But the fans’ favourite insisted Pompey will now look to build on it at Wycombe on Saturday.

Evans said: ‘We came into the game wanting all three points so we're disappointed not to take all three.

‘But at the same time it’s better than losing, so we just try to take the positives out of the game, take the point and move on.

‘It’s disappointing. We felt we have enough quality in the squad to beat Burton but unfortunately that didn't happen.

‘It’s disappointing but there were some positives and we’ve got to use them to get three points on Saturday.’