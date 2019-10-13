Gareth Evans is now just one appearance away from achieving a Pompey feat last managed by Matt Taylor.

The former Fleetwood man clocked up outing number 199 for the Blues as he was handed a start in the 0-0 League One draw with Gillingham at Fratton Park yesterday.

That now leaves him just one appearance shy of becoming the first Pompey player since Taylor, who achieved it in a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool in December 2007, to rack up 200 appearances for the club.

Evans, who was replaced by Andy Cannon on 76 minutes against the Gills, could reach the personal milestone when Kenny Jackett’s men travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

When he does finally reach the landmark, it will be an impressive achievement for a player signed by Paul Cook in July 2015 following a successful two-day trial.

Speaking prior to the Blues’ draw with Gillingham, Evans revealed it will be a ‘proud’ moment when appearance number 200 arrives.

And the winger is ‘honoured’ to be so close to achieving a Pompey milestone last reached by Blues legend Taylor – a player who featured 203 times for the club prior to joining Bolton in January 2008.

He told Pompey’s Youtube channel: ‘Matt Taylor is a bit of Portsmouth legend to say the least.

‘To be said in the same breath as a player like that is quite an honour.

‘It's something that when it does come will be a really big milestone in my Portsmouth career and one I'm proud of.’

Evans admitted he’d have ‘laughed in the face’ of anyone who would have told him he’d rack up 200 appearances in his early days at Pompey.

But four years on, that achievement is now nearly a reality.

Evans added: ‘When I first came down I was in the car for about seven-and-a-half hours on a Friday afternoon, I think it was.

‘If someone would have said to me, 'you're going to go on and play 200 games for the club', I'd probably have laughed in their face.

‘But it's a very proud achievement.’