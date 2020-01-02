Have your say

Gareth Evans insists he can continue to be a potent goal threat if he’s given a sustained run in Pompey’s starting line-up.

The midfielder made a superb impact during his first League One start since November 2 at Gillingham yesterday.

Pompey celebrate Gareth Evans' 36th-minute goal. Picture: Jason Brown

Evans opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he made a darting run in the box to convert Marcus Harness’ cross.

It was a deserved strike for the ex-Fleetwood man, after having a shot cleared off the line beforehand and catching the eye throughout.

But Alex Jakubiak’s late intervention meant the Blues began the new decade with a 1-1 draw at Priestfield.

Having had to settle for a bit-part role of late, Evans admits it’s been a frustrating period for him.

But he’s ready to take his opportunity after giving Kenny Jackett a reminder of his qualities.

Evans said: ‘I'm not going to lie, it has been frustrating being out of the team.

‘But at the end of the day, it is a squad game and you have just got to wait in the wings.

‘The lads have done well recently and got some good results.

‘I think you've got to wait for a time when there's going to be a fixture build-up and there are a number of games in quick succession like we've just had.

‘I hope there is an opportunity there and when it does come along, I'll take it.

‘It was nice to get on the scoresheet but I'd obviously rather we won the game.

‘I think I've got goals in me. I've got a record of scoring goals and I always fancy myself to score a goal.

‘I'd like to think when I play in that position that I bring a goal threat and managed to get on the scoresheet.’

Evans replaced Andy Cannon in the number-10 role against Gillingham

The former Rochdale man had started the past three matches but was an unused substitute in Kent..

And Evans revealed the reason was to introduce fresh energy.

He added: ‘Andy hasn't played a hell of a lot of football this season.

‘He's played three games in quick succession and that's physically been a bit of a test for him.

‘The manager felt like he needed freshness in there and the manager told me to go and play my game how I see it.’