Gareth Evans believes Ronan Curtis has the personality to bounce back from the Fratton flak he's faced.

But the popular midfielder can understand why Pompey fans have been so frustrated of late.

Curtis has struggled to replicate the impressive heights he hit last season so far this campaign.

The Irishman has been out of sorts and was greeted by sarcastic cheers when he was substituted during the 1-0 win over Bolton last month.

Curtis hasn’t featured for Kenny Jackett’s side since.

A hamstring injury ruled him out of the victory at Doncaster, before the winger was left on the bench in last weekend’s goalless draw with Gillingham.

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

Evans, who is vying for his 200th Blues outing at AFC Wimbledon today, witnessed the likes of Kyle Bennett and Kal Naismith suffer similar treatment when they were at PO4.

But they displayed the character to overcome it – and he’s certain Curtis will do the same.

Evans said: ‘I think you have got to have quite a big personality and quite a lot of charisma.

‘Benno and Kal probably came in for it a little bit but I think it’s more criticism aimed at the squad as a whole rather than individually.

Ronan Curtis was greeted by sarcastic cheers when he was replaced by Gareth Evans against Bolton last month. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘But Ronan has got enough personality to come through anything like that and I’m sure he will be fine.

‘He’s just been himself – he’s not changed one bit.

‘The same as Benno and Kal, they never changed, and you have got to just keep doing what you’re good at.

‘Eventually things will turn around and I am sure that it will.’

Kal Naismith, left, and Kyle Bennett both suffered fan flak at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey travel to Kingsmeadow sitting 16th in League One, having garnered just 13 points from 10 matches.

It's a stark contract to when the Blues made the short journey up the A3 this time 12 months ago when they were at the summit of the table.

Having suffered play-off semi-final defeat last term, Evans admits standards have been nowhere near where they should be.

And that’s why he can accept the backlash Pompey have been on the end of.

He added: ‘I completely understand the fans’ frustration.

‘The standards haven’t been met from what we set out last season.

‘Ultimately, you're going to come under scrutiny and have a little bit of backlash from that, so I can totally understand where they’re coming from.’