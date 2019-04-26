Have your say

Gareth Evans is excited about the prospect of potentially seeing two of his former Pompey team-mates playing in the Premier League next season.

Adam Webster and Enda Stevens are both pushing for the top flight with their respective clubs.

Evans spent one season with Webster at Fratton Park, after his arriving from Fleetwood in July 2015.

The academy graduate was sold to Ipswich the following summer, before he joined Bristol City last year for a fee which could rise to £8m.

The Robins are currently battling to finish in the Championship play-offs. They’re eighth but could move into the top six should they defeat rivals Derby County tomorrow.

Stevens and Evans, meanwhile, were recruited during the same transfer window by former boss Paul Cook.

Both played key roles when the Blues captured the League Two title in 2017, before Stevens left for Sheffield United that summer.

As things stand, the Blades will be in the Premier League next term. They sit second in the table, three points ahead of Leeds, and face already-relegated Ipswich on Saturday.

Evans was always confident the pair were capable of playing higher than fourth-tier level.

And he’s hoping they’ll be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Mo Salah, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane next campaign.

Evans said: ‘Adam Webster pushing for the Premier League is not a surprise.

‘He was an unbelievable player when he was here.

‘I thought that he was very, very good and he has improved again.

‘He went to Ipswich and got his move to Bristol City and you never know he could end up in the Premier League with Enda.

‘I definitely thought that both of them were capable of playing a lot higher.

‘Whether it was going to be in the Premier League then I wasn’t sure.

‘But you never know how much players are going to improve.

‘They’ve both obviously come into their own and got better and better.

‘Hopefully we will see them in the Prem next season.’