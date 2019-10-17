Gareth Evans has revealed the heartache behind his removal as Pompey vice-captain.

And today he stands on the brink of a 200th Blues appearance after refusing to down tools in protest over Kenny Jackett’s decision.

Pompey head to struggling AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, with Evans among the 18-man squad.

Should he feature, the 31-year-old will become only the third Blues player this century to reach the landmark, following in the footsteps of Linvoy Primus and Matt Taylor.

The long-serving midfielder, who arrived in July 2015, has shrugged off the blow of losing the vice-captaincy at the start of September, with Lee Brown replacing him.

Instead he has knuckled down and forced his way back into Jackett’s starting XI.

Gareth Evans has put behind him the disappointment of losing the vice-captaincy to break back into Pompey's starting XI.

Evans said: ‘The manager was open and honest, saying he felt like change was needed.

‘Obviously, I was down and upset about it for a couple of days, but eventually I spoke to my family and friends.

‘I asked the question what am I actually going to do? Am I just going to sit there and sulk and not be happy about it and let my Pompey career fizzle out?

‘Or am I going to stand up and keep doing what I do? I wanted to do what I could for myself and the club, that’s ultimately all you can do.

‘Myself and Brett were disappointed, I can’t lie about it, but ultimately these decisions are out of our hands, so we carry on trying to get onto the pitch and trying to help the club.

‘I'd like to think anyone would do the same. There’s no point sitting around sulking and moping around the place, you’ve got to carry on.’

Since scoring on his debut against Dagenham & Redbridge in August 2015, Evans has totalled 34 goals in 199 appearances.

And he's looking to accomplish more Pompey achievements.

He added: ‘Looking back, I’m very proud of the times I have worn the Pompey badge.

‘I’ve scored a lot of goals and we have won a lot of games while I've had the armband on.

‘Obviously, to know that is probably never going to happen again is upsetting and disappointing, but I’ve got to crack on with my Pompey career.’