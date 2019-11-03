Gareth Evans surveyed another late goal conceded by Pompey and insisted: We’ve got to learn from our mistakes.

Matty Taylor’s back-post header on 90 minutes meant the Blues were held to a 1-1 League One draw by in-form Oxford at Fratton Park.

And it was not the first time this season that Kenny Jackett’s men have been left to count the cost of letting in a goal late on this season.

In the draw at Bristol Rovers the previous week, the Blues conceded twice in the final 12 minutes to throw away a two-goal lead.

Meanwhile, Pompey let in goals in the closing stages at home to nine-man Coventry as well as on the road at both Wycombe and AFC Wimbledon earlier in the season.

It’s a trend that Evans, whose 58th-minute penalty had fired Jackett’s men ahead against the U’s, is eager for the Blues to address as they attempt to start climbing the table.

And the former Fleetwood man wants Pompey to start learning their lessons after conceding late against Oxford.

He said: ‘We seem to be saying it every week, but we try to learn from our mistakes and gain experience in that department.

‘It's another tough one to take.

‘We've got to try to learn from it and learn to see games out a little bit better.

‘It's positive we're finding ourselves in good positions in games where we're one or 2-0 up.

‘It's just a case of learning from our mistakes and possibly improving our game management in the last five or 10 minutes.

‘You just have to carry on as if it's 0-0, really.

‘You just have to try to see the game out.’

Evans felt Pompey mighthave been architects of their own downfall after conceding late against the U’s.

The 31-year-old admitted the Blues were a little bit ‘naive’ as they chased a second goal to put the game past Oxford.

‘Possibly, it was a little bit of game management in terms of keeping the ball instead of trying to get the ball in the box - I think we were already in stoppage-time,’ Evans added.

‘Perhaps we could have kept the ball in the corner.

‘We were probably a little bit naive in wanting to get the second goal so late on.

‘Ultimately, we put the ball in the box and I think they've broken from it and scored.’