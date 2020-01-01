Gareth Evans felt Pompey’s point at Gillingham wasn’t a horrendous outcome.

But the Fratton favourite admitted it was disappointing the Blues couldn’t begin 2020 win a victory.

Gareth Evans in action against Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown

Kenny Jackett’s men were held to a 1-1 draw against the Gills at Priestfield.

Yet they were on track for a success after Evans opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a neat finish.

Pompey were unable to hold onto their lead, however, with Alex Jakubiak equalising for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining.

Gillingham had won seven successive victories on their own patch ahead of the Blues’ trip to Kent.

And while Evans can take some positives from the result, he was frustrated Jackett’s troops couldn't hold out for a win.

He said: ‘It was a tough one. Obviously, we knew what we were in for when we came here.

‘When we came out and saw the pitch, we knew there was going to be difficult to play the football that we wanted to play.

‘It’s a difficult one to take. When you go 1-0 up, you hope you can get another one and another cushion but it didn’t come.

‘I didn’t actually know they’d won seven on the bounce at home, the manager said that in the changing room afterwards.

‘All in all, it’s not a horrendous point on the road and something to build on but it’s obviously disappointing we couldn’t hold out for the win and we move on.’