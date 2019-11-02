Have your say

Gareth Evans reflected on Pompey's late goal disappointment in the 1-1 draw with Oxford and admitted: It felt like a defeat.

The Blues had victory snatched away from their grasp following Matty Taylor's back post header on 90 minutes for the U's.

Kenny Jackett's men looked on course to collect all three points.

Evans slammed home from the penalty spot on 58 minutes.

And it looked as though that would be enough to clinch all three points for Pompey.

However, just as in the draw at Bristol Rovers last time out, Jackett's troops conceded late to miss out a win.

And Evans was annoyed the 'dominant' Blues were unable to see the game out.

He said: ‘It’s the second game in a row where we’ve got to the end of the game and felt like we’ve lost it.

‘We got ourselves into a strong position having dominated the game in the first and second half.

‘But we didn’t quite manage to see it out.

‘It feels like a bit of a defeat.

‘I felt like we dominated the game and had the better chances.

‘We were searching for the second goal for the majority of the second half.

‘But it never quite came.

‘We felt like we needed another goal just to kill the game off.’