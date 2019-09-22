Gareth Evans is a Blue – and he can’t wait for the south-coast derby.

The Pompey favourite is relishing tomorrow night’s battle with Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

By his own admission, Evans has a severe dislike for those who hail from the other end of the M27.

During the League Two title celebrations on Southsea Common in 2017, the merry midfielder initially provided an impromptu rendition of a Blues favourite song aimed at neighbours Southampton.

Previously living in Winchester when he first moved to Pompey in 2015, Evans would receive flak on his way home when still wearing his training gear.

That prompted the former Fleetwood man to move into the PO area.

Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

But he still hasn’t forgotten those heckles and is savouring the chance to take on the Premier League side inside a red-hot Fratton Park.

Evans said: ‘My song will be bellowed out but it’ll be much more than just my song I’m sure.

‘The atmosphere is going to be great.

‘I’ve not watched the clip of me in Southsea for a long time! I won’t be watching it.

‘I never thought I would be involved in a south-coast derby. It was always going to be in a cup competition unless Southampton went down and we went up.

‘But it's great is something to come along and it is something to savour.

‘I used to live in Winchester. That’s why I’ve half got the reputation I have because I used to get quite a bit of stick.

‘It was stopping off for petrol and things when I used to get a bit of stick.

‘But that's part and parcel of living of over that way and it's why I moved.’