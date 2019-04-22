Have your say

Gareth Evans has revealed who’ll be getting his vote for Pompey’s Players' Player of the Season.

The Blues host their annual awards dinner in Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge on Wednesday.

Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

Matt Clarke clinched the gong voted for by his team-mates last season.

The centre-back has continued his hurtling progress during Kenny Jackett’s side’s League One promotion push this term, not missing a single game.

He’s the front-runner to retain the prize, although the likes of Jamal Lowe, Ronan Curtis and Craig MacGillivray are in the reckoning.

Evans will be selecting Clarke to retain his title, though.

Pompey defender Matt Clarke with The News/Sports Mail player of the season trophy for the 2017-18 campaign. Picture: Joe Pepler

The vice-skipper has been impressed by the defender’s improvements since arriving from Ipswich in 2015.

And Evans is hoping Pompey’s prized asset remains at Fratton Park beyond the summer.

He said: ‘I can’t tell you that – but Clarkie probably will, yes!

‘When he first came in, you weren’t really sure if he was going to play much because we had Adam Webster and Burge (Christian Burgess).

‘They were the two mainstays and were looking like they were going to play week in, week out.

‘Clarkie just worked his way into the team and not looked back.

‘He’s the first name on the team sheet every week, is a model professional and has improved season on season.

‘Hopefully we can keep hold of him and be in the Championship with him next season.’

Clarke also currently holds The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season award.

And last month he voted chosen in the League One Team of the Season.

The 22-year-old was the only Pompey player to be selected in the XI – but Evans feels a few others could have also be named in it.

He added: ‘There were a few lads who were in with a shout of getting in there.

‘But Clarkie has had a fantastic season and done really well.

‘It was no surprise he got into the Team of the Season.

‘There were a few lads who have done well for us.

‘But CLarkie has had another good season. It’s thoroughly deserved and he’s a good lad as well.’

Voting for The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season is now open. Get your selection in by email sport@thenews.co.uk