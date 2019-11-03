Gareth Evans insisted the signs are positive for Pompey as they aim to start finding their feet in front of goal.

There was more frustration for the 15th-placed Blues after they were held to a 1-1 League One draw with Oxford on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett’s men conceded in the closing stages to miss out on what would have been just a fifth third-tier win this term.

But despite more late agony, Evans believes the signs are good for Pompey.

The 31-year-old got the Blues’ goal from the penalty spot on 58 minutes against the U’s.

And now Evans wants Pompey to start seeing their good forward play rewarded with more goals.

Gareth Evans celebrates with Ronan Curtis

He said: ‘There were some good patterns of play (against Oxford) and I think we're finding our feet in terms of us looking good going forward.

‘I think it's more alarming and more worrying if you're not getting the chances.

‘It's a positive in that we're getting the chances, but we're not quite finding the back of the net as often as we should at the minute.

‘We just need to keep toiling away, doing the right things and getting in the right areas.

‘That's what we did. (against Oxford)

‘It might be a little bit of confidence and a little bit of luck at times to get that break.’

Evans’ converted penalty against the U’s was Pompey’s 16th goal in 14 league matches this term.

And the former Fleetwood former man wants the Blues to become more clinical in front of goal now.

‘We only scored the penalty (against Oxford), we've not scored from open play and that's the disappointing thing,’ Evans said.

‘It was a good performance attacking-wise, but we need to start getting the goals.

‘We did plenty of good things going forward as a team (against Oxford), I'm sure that the goals will come but we find ourselves saying it every week at the minute.’