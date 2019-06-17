Have your say

With Pompey set to make Gary Mackay-Steven their second summer recruit here is all the information you need to know about the winger.

He has done well in Europe, hasn’t he?

Mackay-Steven featured for Aberdeen and scored in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg match against Burnley last summer.

He stepped up to net from the penalty spot to give the hosts the lead. But they drew the match 1-1 and were knocked out 4-2 on aggregate, after losing the second leg 3-1.

The left-footed winger also scored against Bosnian side NK Široki Brijeg in a 2-0 win for Aberdeen in the Europa League in 2017 to help his side progress from the second qualifying round tie.

Where did he start his career?

He was a youth player at Ross County in Scotland before joining Liverpool as a 17-year-old.

Where is he from?

He was born in Thurso, in Scotland, on August 31, 1990.

When did he move back up to Scotland?

Injuries blighted his spell at Liverpool and he was on the books of Fulham before he joined Airdrie United in January 2011.

What happened next?

That summer he moved on to Dundee United. Then manager Peter Houston was very pleased to get him. He said: ‘He has fantastic pace and skill and can deliver great crosses, but he still has a lot to learn.’

There was a chase to get him after he impressed for Dundee United?

He moved to Celtic for £250,000 on transfer deadline day in 2015 after several bids from Sheffield United.

How long did it take to make an impression at Celtic?

Not long! He quickly impressed, scoring after just 37 seconds of his debut against Partick.

In the 2016-17 season he made only 10 appearances for the Scottish champions and joined Aberdeen in the summer of 2017.

What happened when he had to be rescued after a night out in Glasgow?

In August 2017 the then 26-year-old was pulled from the River Kelvin by firefighters at about 2.30am on Sunday morning, near the Benalder bridge in the west end of Glasgow.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by paramedics and treated for hypothermia.

How did he get on at Aberdeen?

He scored 15 goals in 68 appearances in total but was out of contract this summer and the 28-year-old is now expected to seal his move to Fratton Park this week.

Has he featured for Scotland?

Yes twice, Mackay-Steven made his debut in 2013 and then was recalled in 2018 setting up the only goal in a 1-0 win against Portugal after coming off the bench.