Gary O’Neil has revealed how his overtures for an emotional Pompey return have been declined.

The popular midfielder made 193 appearances and scored 17 times before his departure for Middlesborough in August 2007.

Kenny Jackett this season turned down Gary O'Neil for a Fratton Park return. Picture: Tony Marshall

However, the 36-year-old is presently a free agent after spending last season with Bolton in the Championship.

O’Neil, who is keen to continue playing as well as become involved in coaching, contacted Kenny Jackett earlier this season inquiring about possibilities.

But he was told there are presently no Fratton Park openings.

O’Neil told The News: ‘I spoke to Kenny briefly about a number of things really, not just about myself, it was never “Will you take me back?”.

‘It was to see what was going on and how they were doing.

‘People have their own backroom staff, unless someone leaves they are never looking to recruit coaching staff. Kenny will have his team with him and that’s the way the game is, you always want people you know and have worked with before.

‘Maybe there’s a chance I can come back and help out with the Academy, even just here and there with bits and pieces. I would love to give a little bit back if there’s an opportunity.

‘Our chat was about loads of things, he was speaking to me about certain players I had played with, a football conversation really, not just about me coming back.

‘Kenny is a good guy and we get on fairly well, so it wasn’t “Kenny, can I come back please?” and he said no. It was a football chat.’