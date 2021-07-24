Gassan Ahadme bags again as Portsmouth triallists feature in Luton Town draw

Gassan Ahadme scores at Luton today

Ahadme’s 12th-minute finish cancelled out Elijah Adebayo’s opener at Kenilworth Road in a decent first-half display.

Danny Cowley’s side found themselves on the back foot after the break but looked solid and competitive with three triallists featuring amid 10 second-half changes.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Brandon Mason and Sean Goss were those trying to earn a deal - with each named on the bench as Cowley with the same starting XI he utilised at Bristol City on Tuesday.

Two quickfire goals lit up the opening stages of the game with the visitors taking the lead after 10 minutes through the excellent Elijah Adebayo.

It was Fred Onyedinma who threaded the ball through to the former Bognor loanee, who opened his body up and finished past the exposed Alex Bass.

Pompey were level two minutes later through Ahadme, who found himself in space 10 yards out and the Moroccan confidently tucked the ball past Simon Sluga.

From there the Blues defended resolutely and played some nice one and two-touch football in spell, but there was no chances of note before the break.

The second half took on the air of a typical pre-season friendly with the game broken up by changes.

Pompey waited until the last 20 minutes to make theirs with nine made in total - including all three triallists getting a runout.

The best of the chances came to the home side with Adebayo planting a free header at Bass just after the restart, before Shaun Williams lost the ball to Harry Cornick in the 60th - but the Blues keeper again saved well.