Gavin Bazunu reveals Manchester City's thoughts on Portsmouth stay as keeper's standing soars

And the Republic of Ireland believes that is a sentiment echoed by parent club Manchester City as he thrives at Fratton Park.

The door is conceivably open for a recall by the Premier League outfit this month, with the January transfer window now up and running.

All the signs currently point to the 19-year-old staying for the rest of the campaign, however, with his reputation enhanced after a string of excellent performances.

Bazunu has made 19 appearances this term for Danny Cowley’s side, with his stock rising with the Republic of Ireland in that time as he was recently named the RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year in his homeland.

The Dublin-born teenager paid tribute to those who’ve made his Pompey stay so far such a satisfying experience.

Bazunu said: ‘This is the perfect next step in my career and thank you to the guys at Manchester City and particularly Xabier (Mancisidor), the goalkeeping coach.

‘There was a lot of consideration about how the move would work after my season with Rochdale, and it has worked out very well for me.

‘I’m playing a lot of football, enjoying myself and I’ve been made to feel at home by the Portsmouth fans, who’ve been absolutely superb - and thank you to them for that.

‘It’s been a satisfying experience and proved really enjoyable.

‘I know they (Manchester City) are very pleased. I speak regularly and they are positive toward the whole experience of me being here so far.

‘It’s about focussing on the next game, taking it from there and seeing what happens.

‘That has to be my focus over thinking about anything else.’

Cowley has spoken of how hard he pursued Bazunu last summer to convince the keeper Fratton Park was the right destination for him.

The former Rochdale loanee explained that desire was the Blues head coach was appreciated, as was spelling out his plans which chimed perfectly with Bazunu’s vision for his development.

He added: ‘Ronan (Curtis) put me on to Danny when I was away with Ireland and we spoke in the summer.

‘He was keen and I was very appreciative to have that conversation.

‘The manager was very clear about how he wanted to play before I came here.

‘The game idea here works really well with how I want to develop as a player.’

