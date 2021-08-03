George Hirst and Connor Ogilvie handed instant Portsmouth starts in encounter with Bournemouth under-21s

Pompey newcomers Connor Ogilvie and George Hirst have been handed their first Blues outings.

By Neil Allen
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:34 pm
George Hirst has been named in Pompey's side for this afternoon's friendly against Bournemouth under-21s. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The duo, who have both arrived at Fratton Park since yesterday, are in Danny Cowley’s starting line-up against Bournemouth under-21s at Canford Arena this afternoon.

The fixture has been billed as a Pompey XI, with the team selection largely reflecting that, consisting of fringe players, triallists and a bench full of Academy players,

However, the presence of Ogilvie and Hirst provides a talking point as they settle into Pompey following their moves.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Among others in attendance are Dan Gyollai, Callum Johnson, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Michael Jacobs, along with triallist Layton Ndukwu.

Elsewhere, Academy youngsters Dan Gifford, Izzy Kaba, Harvey Hughes and Harry Jewitt-White are among the substitutes.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

PortsmouthBournemouthConnor OgilvieGeorge HirstFratton Park