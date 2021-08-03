George Hirst and Connor Ogilvie handed instant Portsmouth starts in encounter with Bournemouth under-21s
Pompey newcomers Connor Ogilvie and George Hirst have been handed their first Blues outings.
The duo, who have both arrived at Fratton Park since yesterday, are in Danny Cowley’s starting line-up against Bournemouth under-21s at Canford Arena this afternoon.
The fixture has been billed as a Pompey XI, with the team selection largely reflecting that, consisting of fringe players, triallists and a bench full of Academy players,
However, the presence of Ogilvie and Hirst provides a talking point as they settle into Pompey following their moves.
Among others in attendance are Dan Gyollai, Callum Johnson, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Michael Jacobs, along with triallist Layton Ndukwu.
Elsewhere, Academy youngsters Dan Gifford, Izzy Kaba, Harvey Hughes and Harry Jewitt-White are among the substitutes.
