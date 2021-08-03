George Hirst has been named in Pompey's side for this afternoon's friendly against Bournemouth under-21s. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The fixture has been billed as a Pompey XI, with the team selection largely reflecting that, consisting of fringe players, triallists and a bench full of Academy players,

However, the presence of Ogilvie and Hirst provides a talking point as they settle into Pompey following their moves.

Among others in attendance are Dan Gyollai, Callum Johnson, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Michael Jacobs, along with triallist Layton Ndukwu.

Elsewhere, Academy youngsters Dan Gifford, Izzy Kaba, Harvey Hughes and Harry Jewitt-White are among the substitutes.

