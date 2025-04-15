Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans have taken to social media to make their feelings clear over a potential Fratton Park return for Rob Atkinson.

The Bristol City loanee completed a shock comeback from a calf injury on Saturday for the crucial contest against relegation rivals Derby.

Although the centre-back hadn’t featured since February, he was thrown straight into the starting XI by John Mousinho and looked calm and composed in the back line.

Despite the Rams taking the lead on 70 minutes, the Blues responded just a minute later when Atkinson rose highest in the penalty area to head home an equaliser.

Four minutes after, the former Fulham and Oxford United man was in the thick of the action once again, when he turned the ball into his own net as John Eustace’s side retook the lead. -

But, there was one final twist, with the January arrival snatching a late point for Pompey as he converted Nicolas Schmid’s free-kick in stoppage time.

Despite Atkinson missing nearly two months through injury, he has impressed and has registered 11 appearances since his switch from Ashton Gate.

In fact, Mousinho’s men have lost just three times in the league with the centre-back in the team - all of which have come away from home. That coincided with significant upturn in form, which saw Pompey increase the gap to the relegation zone before his set-back.

Now fit and firing again, the Craven Cottage academy graduate will have an all important part to play in the Blues’ Championship survival fight.

Speaking to The News after the Derby draw, the Atkinson admitted he has ‘no clue’ where his future lies beyond his Fratton Park stint.

However, Pompey supporters have made their feelings clear on social media as to where they would like to see the defender next season - and that is back at PO4.

We’ve taken a look at the unanimous verdict from the Fratton faithful on X.

The best of the Pompey reaction over a move for Rob Atkinson

Rob Atkinson scored both of Pompey's goals in their 2-2 draw with Derby on Saturday. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@ShaunCHill: He’s absolutely class. Great player and seems like a top bloke. Would love for Pompey to sign him. Imagine a fully fit Shaughnessy and Atkinson playing week in week out!

@Michael05023552: Sign him up please Pompey!!

@JackLJYeats: Don’t fall in love with a loan player… Can Bristol just do a mad one and win the play off please. I need another season of Dudes be rocking.

@PaulSma95456686: The type of character we need.

@Alfie_Rog: Honestly think this guy could be a big player for us would love to sign him long term seems like a good bloke.

@pfclogan: Need him back permanently.

@HarvMarksy: I need this man in a Pompey shirt permanently and I’m sad because I know there’s not even a 10% chance of it being possible :(.

@POMPEYSWB: Imagine him and Shaughnessy pairing next season.

@debojono: Robert Atkinson you have well and truly moved me. Type of player we need in the squad next season.

@braderleyjw: Big Rob Atkinson, get yourself signed and sealed in the summer lad.

@WELLS35: Class player and you just know if he was a permanent player he would just fit in perfectly - he has the right attitude to be a Pompey player!

@Isabellehargra2: Pompey just give Bristol what ever they want

@Efltalk13: Pompey really need to sign him.

