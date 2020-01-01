Gareth Evans scores the opening goal

Gillingham 0 Portsmouth 1: half-time picture gallery

Check out our pictures from the first half of Pompey’s New Year’s Day game at Gillingham.

Gareth Evans’ goal has given Pompey a half-time lead. Follow our live updates here.

Ben Close warms up
Pompey begin their warm up
Marcus Harness warms up
Pompey players warming up
