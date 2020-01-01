Gillingham 0 Portsmouth 1: half-time picture gallery Check out our pictures from the first half of Pompey’s New Year’s Day game at Gillingham. Gareth Evans’ goal has given Pompey a half-time lead. Follow our live updates here. Ben Close warms up Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo Pompey begin their warm up Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo Marcus Harness warms up Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo Pompey players warming up Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3