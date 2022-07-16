However, the Blues’ trip to Kent is overshadowed by the arrival of Joe Pigott on a season-long loan from Ipswich, while Marcus Harness departed Fratton Park for Portman Road for an undisclosed fee.
Danny Cowley’s new man is set to feature against the Gills this afternoon alongside Josh Griffiths and Joe Rafferty, who penned deals at PO4 earlier in the week.
The visit to Neil Harris’ side marks Pompey’s fifth game of pre-season as they continue their preparations for the 2022-23 League One campaign.
You can follow all the action from Priestfield including build-up, team news, talking points, video and then kick-by-kick action from the 1pm.
Live: Gillingham v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 14:44
- Pompey continue League One preparations with a trip to Gillingham.
- Josh Griffiths and Joe Pigott both start.
No trouble for Stewart who claims Lee’s corner this time round.
Blues slightly losing their way with a much younger look to the side.
More subs with two more Gills subs as well as Harry Jewitt-White coming on for Jacobs.
What has just happened! The Gills have levelled straight from a corner with Olly Lee grabbing the equaliser.
And again! The Pompey keeper again called into action with a great save from Mandron.
What a save by Toby Stewart, straight into the action and got a finger tip save to Ben Reeves’ fierce shot.
Four Pompey subs with Toby Stewart, Terell Thomas, Alfie Bridgman and Dan Gifford replacing Griffiths, Robertson, Thompson and Pigott.
Here come the cavalry, Gills make five changes which includes new signing Mikael Mandron.
Blues looking strong with the ball, just happy to keep possession at the moment.
John Westwood has arrived which as met with a chorus of boos from the Gillingham fans.